Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 March 25, 2022

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

March 21 -- N. Korea stays mum over suspected artillery shots

N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade

22 -- N.K. leader sends letter of sympathy to Xi over jet crash

Yoon says N.K.'s recent artillery firing a violation of inter-Korean military agreement

23 -- S. Korea pushes to unveil secret dossiers on key inter-Korean talks

24 -- Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing

Moon says N. Korea's missile launch violates moratorium on ICBM tests

S. Korea's military conducts missile drills following N. Korea's provocation

U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 N. Korean, Russian entities over N. Korean missile program

25 -- N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM

Yoon warns N. Korea will gain nothing from provocations after ICBM launch

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan lash out at N. Korea's ICBM test
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!