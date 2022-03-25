KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK Discovery 39,800 UP 50
Ottogi 446,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 47,000 DN 550
HtlShilla 79,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 541,000 UP 10,000
MERITZ SECU 6,250 UP 270
DongwonInd 221,500 0
KPIC 160,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,390 UP 30
SKC 145,000 UP 2,500
LS 51,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 UP500
GC Corp 201,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 45,100 DN 100
GS Retail 28,250 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,100 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 40,100 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 107,500 DN 3,500
HITEJINRO 37,100 DN 400
DL 58,600 DN 700
Yuhan 58,900 UP 100
SLCORP 23,650 UP 100
AmoreG 42,850 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 174,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,190 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 98,700 DN 500
KCC 336,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 91,000 UP 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 117,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,750 DN 300
Shinsegae 258,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 13,100 UP 100
Nongshim 295,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 65,500 DN 900
BukwangPharm 12,550 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 89,300 UP 100
Daewoong 31,450 DN 100
TaekwangInd 1,053,000 DN 6,000
