KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 25, 2022

SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 0
KAL 29,750 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 0
LG Corp. 74,200 DN 1,300
TaihanElecWire 1,440 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 31,300 UP 300
Hanwha 31,150 DN 100
DB HiTek 76,000 DN 600
CJ 83,600 UP 700
LX INT 33,800 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 17,250 DN 650
Daesang 22,800 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,580 DN 15
ORION Holdings 13,800 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 UP 50
KIA CORP. 71,600 DN 500
SK hynix 118,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 686,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,650 UP 150
Kogas 41,400 DN 1,350
Hyosung 85,000 UP 200
LOTTE 32,050 DN 50
GCH Corp 24,200 UP 200
LotteChilsung 165,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,870 DN 170
POSCO Holdings 299,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 67,500 UP 200
SamsungElec 69,800 0
NHIS 11,350 DN 100
KSOE 90,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,100 DN 450
MS IND 22,950 DN 150
OCI 109,000 DN 6,000
LS ELECTRIC 46,900 DN 50
KorZinc 592,000 UP 2,000
S-Oil 92,200 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 57,300 DN 500
(MORE)

