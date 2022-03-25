SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 0

KAL 29,750 DN 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,230 0

LG Corp. 74,200 DN 1,300

TaihanElecWire 1,440 DN 60

Hyundai M&F INS 31,300 UP 300

Hanwha 31,150 DN 100

DB HiTek 76,000 DN 600

CJ 83,600 UP 700

LX INT 33,800 DN 500

DongkukStlMill 17,250 DN 650

Daesang 22,800 DN 350

SKNetworks 4,580 DN 15

ORION Holdings 13,800 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 UP 50

KIA CORP. 71,600 DN 500

SK hynix 118,000 DN 2,500

Youngpoong 686,000 UP 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 DN 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 201,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,650 UP 150

Kogas 41,400 DN 1,350

Hyosung 85,000 UP 200

LOTTE 32,050 DN 50

GCH Corp 24,200 UP 200

LotteChilsung 165,500 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,870 DN 170

POSCO Holdings 299,500 DN 4,500

DB INSURANCE 67,500 UP 200

SamsungElec 69,800 0

NHIS 11,350 DN 100

KSOE 90,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,100 DN 450

MS IND 22,950 DN 150

OCI 109,000 DN 6,000

LS ELECTRIC 46,900 DN 50

KorZinc 592,000 UP 2,000

S-Oil 92,200 UP 1,600

IS DONGSEO 57,300 DN 500

