Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 March 25, 2022

SamsungHvyInd 5,690 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 78,100 DN 1,800
SamsungElecMech 163,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 403,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 199,500 DN 4,000
HMM 30,200 DN 950
HYUNDAI WIA 61,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 156,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 84,300 UP 500
ZINUS 71,700 DN 1,300
Hanchem 235,000 UP 7,500
DWS 55,000 0
Mobis 210,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,500 UP 1,100
KEPCO 23,050 0
SamsungSecu 41,700 UP 300
S-1 68,300 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 DN 150
SKTelecom 57,000 DN 300
SNT MOTIV 45,250 UP 700
HyundaiElev 37,850 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,400 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,990 UP 10
Hanon Systems 11,850 DN 50
SK 240,000 DN 500
Handsome 34,800 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 20,950 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 41,800 UP 2,700
COWAY 67,500 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,000 DN 1,400
IBK 10,900 UP 100
DONGSUH 27,100 DN 500
SamsungEng 26,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,780 DN 300
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,800 DN 50
KT 35,000 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 UP1000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!