KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,690 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 78,100 DN 1,800
SamsungElecMech 163,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 403,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 199,500 DN 4,000
HMM 30,200 DN 950
HYUNDAI WIA 61,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 156,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 84,300 UP 500
ZINUS 71,700 DN 1,300
Hanchem 235,000 UP 7,500
DWS 55,000 0
Mobis 210,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,500 UP 1,100
KEPCO 23,050 0
SamsungSecu 41,700 UP 300
S-1 68,300 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 DN 150
SKTelecom 57,000 DN 300
SNT MOTIV 45,250 UP 700
HyundaiElev 37,850 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,400 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,990 UP 10
Hanon Systems 11,850 DN 50
SK 240,000 DN 500
Handsome 34,800 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 20,950 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 41,800 UP 2,700
COWAY 67,500 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,000 DN 1,400
IBK 10,900 UP 100
DONGSUH 27,100 DN 500
SamsungEng 26,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,780 DN 300
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,800 DN 50
KT 35,000 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 UP1000
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
(LEAD) S. Korea blank Iran 2-0 in World Cup qualifying match
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military