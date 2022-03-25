KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,800 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,600 DN 200
KT&G 80,800 DN 100
DHICO 22,150 DN 550
Doosanfc 40,450 DN 250
Kangwonland 27,350 UP 200
NAVER 333,000 DN 7,000
Kakao 105,000 0
NCsoft 463,500 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 97,300 UP 100
DSME 25,800 DN 200
HDSINFRA 6,720 DN 40
DWEC 7,070 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 367,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 42,200 DN 250
LGH&H 867,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 526,000 DN 5,000
LG Display 20,550 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 86,600 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,150 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 120,500 DN 500
Celltrion 165,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,600 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 UP 100
KIH 76,300 DN 500
GS 40,800 UP 300
CJ CGV 26,950 UP 50
LIG Nex1 76,600 DN 100
Fila Holdings 31,200 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,350 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,020 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 155,500 0
FOOSUNG 19,000 DN 400
SK Innovation 206,000 DN 5,500
COSMAX 82,300 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea blank Iran 2-0 in World Cup qualifying match
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military