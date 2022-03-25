KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 47,500 UP 150
CSWIND 62,600 DN 1,900
GKL 14,600 0
KOLON IND 59,200 DN 900
HanmiPharm 279,500 UP 2,500
Hansae 25,550 DN 450
Meritz Financial 36,150 DN 1,650
BNK Financial Group 7,850 0
emart 139,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,950 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 60,900 DN 500
PIAM 44,450 DN 650
HANJINKAL 64,000 UP 900
POONGSAN 33,650 DN 150
DoubleUGames 51,500 DN 100
CUCKOO 18,000 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 39,850 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,250 0
MANDO 44,900 DN 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 DN 5,000
Netmarble 109,500 DN 500
KRAFTON 278,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53800 UP400
ORION 86,400 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,750 0
BGF Retail 181,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 127,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 17,100 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 449,500 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 483,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 154,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,100 DN 100
KakaoBank 51,000 DN 400
HYBE 301,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 127,500 UP 7,500
LG Energy Solution 439,000 UP 31,000
DL E&C 134,000 UP 3,500
kakaopay 141,500 0
SKSQUARE 55,100 DN 500
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
