Military reports 2,669 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:07 March 25, 2022
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 2,669 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 67,010.
The new cases included 1,725 from the Army, 332 from the Air Force, 256 from the Navy, 199 from the Marine Corps and 145 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 15 cases from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,401 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea blank Iran 2-0 in World Cup qualifying match
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military