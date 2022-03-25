Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2,669 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:07 March 25, 2022

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 2,669 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 67,010.

The new cases included 1,725 from the Army, 332 from the Air Force, 256 from the Navy, 199 from the Marine Corps and 145 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 15 cases from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 14,401 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo taken June 20, 2021, a soldier is swabbed for a COVID-19 test at a temporary testing center at Seoul Station, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!