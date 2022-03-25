Go to Contents Go to Navigation

First blooming cherry blossoms this spring observed on Jeju

All News 16:09 March 25, 2022

JEJU, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The nation's first blooming cherry blossoms this spring were observed on the southern island of Jeju on Friday, local weather agency said.

The flowering came on the same day as the average year but eight days later than last year's March 17, due to relatively low temperatures this month, according to the Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration.

This photo released the Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration shows the season's first cherry blossom on the southern island of Jeju on March 25, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The first bloom is declared when at least three blossoms of a standard observation tree come out.

The pink and white blossoms are expected to be in full bloom a week later.

Forsythias, another representative spring flower, first bloomed on the island on March 17 and reached a peak Wednesday.
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#cherry #Jeju Island
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!