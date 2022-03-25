Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanatour Service to raise 134.6 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:12 March 25, 2022

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 134.6 billion won(US$110.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 2.1 million common shares at a price of 64,100 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
