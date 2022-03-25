S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 25, 2022
All News 16:38 March 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.632 1.593 +3.9
2-year TB 2.219 2.178 +4.1
3-year TB 2.505 2.455 +5.0
10-year TB 2.871 2.856 +1.5
2-year MSB 2.176 2.142 +3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.163 3.104 +5.9
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
Most Saved
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea blank Iran 2-0 in World Cup qualifying match
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent ICBM toward East Sea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM