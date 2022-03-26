Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. says ready for longstanding confrontation with U.S., appears intended at upping the ante in nuclear talks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N.K leader Kim warns of longstanding confrontation; U.S. hits back with sanctions (Kookmin Daily)
-- An hour after Kim warns of long conflict with U.S., Biden slaps sanctions on N.K., Russia (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. slaps sanctions on N.K.'s 'missile mecca,' Pyongyang warns of 'longstanding confrontation' (Segye Times)
-- BAI views making new personnel recommendations to outgoing president without consent from succeeding administration inappropriate, report to transition committee shows (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un oversees ICBM launch; U.S. hits back with sanctions on N.K. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sleepless nights on Ukrainian borders (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Monster ICBM' that leaves question mark (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un warns of longstanding confrontation with U.S.; Washington slaps sanctions on N.K., Russia (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Prosecutors raid industry ministry in probe of 'anti-nuclear energy blacklist' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms 'successful' test-firing of Hwasong-17 ICBM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea blank Iran 2-0 in World Cup qualifying match
-
S. Korea logs record low trade deficit in IP rights in 2021
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch