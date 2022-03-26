Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 08:55 March 26, 2022

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. says ready for longstanding confrontation with U.S., appears intended at upping the ante in nuclear talks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N.K leader Kim warns of longstanding confrontation; U.S. hits back with sanctions (Kookmin Daily)
-- An hour after Kim warns of long conflict with U.S., Biden slaps sanctions on N.K., Russia (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. slaps sanctions on N.K.'s 'missile mecca,' Pyongyang warns of 'longstanding confrontation' (Segye Times)
-- BAI views making new personnel recommendations to outgoing president without consent from succeeding administration inappropriate, report to transition committee shows (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un oversees ICBM launch; U.S. hits back with sanctions on N.K. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sleepless nights on Ukrainian borders (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Monster ICBM' that leaves question mark (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un warns of longstanding confrontation with U.S.; Washington slaps sanctions on N.K., Russia (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Prosecutors raid industry ministry in probe of 'anti-nuclear energy blacklist' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!