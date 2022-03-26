Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 26, 2022
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/09 Rain 20
Incheon 15/08 Rain 20
Suwon 16/10 Rain 20
Cheongju 15/11 Rain 20
Daejeon 15/10 Rain 30
Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 60
Gangneung 17/13 Rain 60
Jeonju 14/10 Rain 30
Gwangju 13/10 Rain 20
Jeju 13/12 Rain 20
Daegu 19/13 Rain 30
Busan 17/14 Rain 30
(END)
