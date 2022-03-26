Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 26, 2022

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/09 Rain 20

Incheon 15/08 Rain 20

Suwon 16/10 Rain 20

Cheongju 15/11 Rain 20

Daejeon 15/10 Rain 30

Chuncheon 17/11 Rain 60

Gangneung 17/13 Rain 60

Jeonju 14/10 Rain 30

Gwangju 13/10 Rain 20

Jeju 13/12 Rain 20

Daegu 19/13 Rain 30

Busan 17/14 Rain 30

