ICBM test aimed at gaining 'overwhelming power' over U.S. hostilities: pro-N.K. outlet
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test is a "key means of attack" targeting the United States and aimed at gaining "overwhelming power" over U.S. hostilities, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan reported Saturday.
The newspaper also stressed that no armed conflict will occur if Washington withdraws its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
"The purpose of developing strategic weapons is to acquire overwhelming power that will completely break the will of the United States to open a war," the Chosun Sinbo reported.
"Hwasongpho-17 is a key means of the North's strategic armed forces to strike the United States facing off across the Pacific Ocean," it said.
The outlet added that it also has the implication of forcing Washington to "abandon its outdated anti-North Korea policy" by pushing the country into a political and diplomatic predicament that it can no longer endure the tactics by "submission and suppression."
The outlet, though, said there will be no armed conflict if "the White House and the Pentagon realize that taking a confrontational approach toward the North is a self-destructive act" and gives up its hostile policy toward it.
North Korea on Friday confirmed its test-firing of a new ICBM the previous day under the direct order of its leader Kim Jong-un, making it official it has scrapped the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile launches that had been in place since early 2018.
