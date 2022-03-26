1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in apartment fire in central Seoul
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- One woman was found dead and four others were hospitalized in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in central Seoul on Saturday, officials said.
The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the 25-story apartment building in the Dongdaemun district at around 12:34 p.m., leaving the 40-something resident on the seventh floor dead, according to police and firefighting authorities.
About 72 residents fled or were rescued, with four of them sent to the hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke.
The fire was extinguished in a nearly two-hour operation that mobilized 72 firefighting personnel and 20 fire trucks.
Authorities assume the fire started in the living room of the 7th-floor flat where the fire entirely burnt down the interior and spread to the next and upper units.
They were looking into the cause of the fire as well as the exact cause of the woman's death.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
New COVID-19 cases below 400,000 for 3rd day amid omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
S. Korea logs record low trade deficit in IP rights in 2021
-
(4th LD) Yoon calls on Xi to cooperate closely for N.K. denuclearization