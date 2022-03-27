S. Korean men disappoint at figure skating worlds

Cha had been expected to contend for a medal in France, after finishing a career-high fifth at the Beijing Winter Olympics just last month. It was the best Olympic figure skating performance ever by a South Korean man. Also helping Cha's prospects in France were the absences of the reigning Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen and the two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu. Both skaters withdrew because of injuries and left the competition wide open, though Cha, who finished 10th at last year's worlds, couldn't take advantage of it.