Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 27, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 11/06 Cloudy 0
Suwon 13/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 30
Gangneung 17/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/08 Sunny 0
Busan 18/09 Sunny 0
(END)
