Sunday's weather forecast

March 27, 2022

SEOUL, Mar. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 11/06 Cloudy 0

Suwon 13/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 30

Gangneung 17/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/08 Sunny 0

Busan 18/09 Sunny 0

