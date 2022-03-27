Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting Monday
All News 10:08 March 27, 2022
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold their first meeting at Cheong Wa Dae this week, their aides said Sunday.
The two are set to meet Monday, 19 days after Yoon was elected Moon's successor.
