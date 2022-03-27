(2nd LD) President-elect Yoon to send delegation to U.S. for policy consultation
(ATTN: UPDATES with Park's remarks in paras 6-8)
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to dispatch a delegation to the United States next month for policy consultations on the bilateral alliance, North Korea and other issues of mutual concern, his transition team said Sunday.
Led by Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party, the delegation will visit Washington before the launch of the new administration in Seoul on May 10, according to Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye. It will consist of about five experts on relations between South Korea and the U.S.
"(Yoon) has decided to send the delegation for comprehensive, practical consultations on key pending issues with the U.S. side," Kim said in a press statement.
The delegation will head to the U.S. "at an early date" for meetings with key officials at the U.S. government, Congress and think tanks.
Yoon will also consider sending delegations to other countries if needed, Kim said.
Rep. Park, the head of the delegation to the U.S., said its missions include "spadework" for a future summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden.
"Undertaking an important task at this grave juncture, I feel a heavy sense of responsibility," he told Yonhap News Agency over the phone. "We will have substantive cooperation and coordination."
He also said the delegation will discuss security cooperation in the wake of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Park is a four-term lawmaker who is known for his expertise on diplomatic affairs, having served as a chairperson of the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs and unification, and the head of the Korea-America Association.
