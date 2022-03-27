Manufacturing sentiment dips to 22-month low in March: poll
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's manufacturing confidence dropped to a 22-month low in March amid high energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine crisis, a poll showed Sunday.
The professional survey index (PSI) for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 87 for this month, down from the previous month's 96, according to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET).
It marked the lowest level since May 2020, when the figure came to 75, and the first on-month drop in three months.
A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey was taken on about 180 experts in major industries.
The PSI for domestic demand came to 101 in March, and the figure for exports stood at 100.
The index for the chip, display and auto sectors was below 100, while the steel and bio industries saw the index stay above par, the survey showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in apartment fire in central Seoul
-
Yoon, Pence meet for 2nd time in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N.K. media boast of ICBM launch 'success'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 400,000 for 3rd day amid omicron wave