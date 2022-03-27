Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2,250 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:09 March 27, 2022

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 2,250 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 71,485.

The new cases included 1,493 from the Army, 263 from the Air Force, 239 from the Navy, 172 from the Marine Corps and 70 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also seven cases from the ministry, four from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 15,194 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo taken June 20, 2021, a soldier is swabbed for a COVID-19 test at a temporary testing center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

