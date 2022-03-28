N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday stressed that his country will further develop a "powerful strike means" to reinforce national defense capabilities.
Kim made the comments as he held a photo session with officials and scientists who contributed to the "successful test-fire of the new-type ICBM Hwasong-17," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"He continued that we will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities, develop more of powerful strike means to make our People's Army equip with them," it reported.
On Thursday, the North claimed to have test-fired the Hwasong-17 ICBM. South Korea and the United States believe the North again tested a Hwasong-15 ICBM and disguised its launch as that of a Hwasong-17, informed sources said Sunday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 400,000 for 4th day amid omicron wave
-
1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in apartment fire in central Seoul
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media