N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media

All News 06:24 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday stressed that his country will further develop a "powerful strike means" to reinforce national defense capabilities.

Kim made the comments as he held a photo session with officials and scientists who contributed to the "successful test-fire of the new-type ICBM Hwasong-17," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"He continued that we will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities, develop more of powerful strike means to make our People's Army equip with them," it reported.

On Thursday, the North claimed to have test-fired the Hwasong-17 ICBM. South Korea and the United States believe the North again tested a Hwasong-15 ICBM and disguised its launch as that of a Hwasong-17, informed sources said Sunday.

