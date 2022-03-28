Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Candid dialogue': Moon, Yoon to meet today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Before launch of new gov't, prosecution moves first (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon, Yoon to meet to discuss extra budget, presidential office relocation to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Amid security crisis, Moon, Yoon to meet today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon, Yoon to meet today: Will they address conflict over presidential office relocation, personnel issue? (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 appears to have peaked, virus tally declines for 1st time in 11 weeks (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Citizens want to see dinner of unity, cooperation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President-elect Yoon expresses intention to newly build official residence in defense ministry compound in Yongsan (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Cooperation or standoff': Moon, Yoon to hold belated meeting 19 days after presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon, Yoon to hold dinner today, engage in 'dialogue without agenda' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Property tax for owners of one home expected to drop up to 35 pct from last year' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon and Yoon to finally meet today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting. Are they ready to cooperate? (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Yoon to seek compromise today at first meeting (Korea Times)
