Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 11/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 14/03 Sunny 20

Busan 14/06 Sunny 20

(END)

