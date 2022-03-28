Yoon to meet Japanese ambassador Monday
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with the Japanese ambassador to South Korea on Monday, his spokesperson said.
Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi will pay a courtesy call on Yoon in the morning, Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.
The meeting was initially scheduled for March 17 but postponed after Aiboshi tested positive for COVID-19.
Yoon spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on March 11, two days after his election.
During the call, he stressed the importance of resolving pending issues between the two countries in a rational manner in line with their mutual common interests. He also expressed hope that South Korea, the United States and Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues once he takes office.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 400,000 for 4th day amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting Monday
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media