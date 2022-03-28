Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to meet Japanese ambassador Monday

All News 09:28 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with the Japanese ambassador to South Korea on Monday, his spokesperson said.

Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi will pay a courtesy call on Yoon in the morning, Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.

The meeting was initially scheduled for March 17 but postponed after Aiboshi tested positive for COVID-19.

Yoon spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on March 11, two days after his election.

During the call, he stressed the importance of resolving pending issues between the two countries in a rational manner in line with their mutual common interests. He also expressed hope that South Korea, the United States and Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues once he takes office.

Yoon Suk-yeol (R), then the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, speaks with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi at the party's headquarters in Seoul, in this file photo from Nov. 26, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

#Yoon Suk-yeol #Japan
