(LEAD) Yoon calls for future-oriented approach to S. Korea-Japan relations
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he believes relations with Japan can be improved if the two countries take a future-oriented approach to difficult issues.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi at his office, saying communication is the key to resolving differences.
"If the two countries' political leaders, government officials and peoples push the bilateral relationship forward in a future-oriented manner, even if other issues may seem difficult, they will be resolved well through dialogue," he said.
"I think South Korea-Japan relations must be improved in a future-oriented way and urgently restored to a good relationship as before, and I think both sides will need to make a lot of effort," he said.
His comments come as bilateral ties have suffered from historical disputes stemming from Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The meeting was initially scheduled for March 17 but postponed after Aiboshi tested positive for COVID-19.
Yoon spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on March 11, two days after his election.
During the call, he stressed the importance of resolving pending issues between the two countries in a rational manner in line with their mutual common interests. He also expressed hope that South Korea, the United States and Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues once he takes office.
Aiboshi congratulated Yoon on his election win and said he was pleased with how the phone conversation went.
