Go to Contents Go to Navigation

National police chief tests positive for COVID-19

All News 09:44 March 28, 2022

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The head of the National Police Agency, Kim Chang-yong, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said.

The commissioner general got a positive result in a polymerase chain reaction test, the police officials said, adding that Kim will undergo seven-day quarantine and treatment till Sunday.

National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#police chief COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!