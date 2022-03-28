N. Korea opens photo exhibition marking decade of leader's rule
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has kicked off a photo exhibition commemorating a decade of its leader Kim Jong-un's rule, state media reported Monday, working up a festive mood ahead of major political anniversaries next month.
An opening ceremony for the exhibition marking 10 years since Kim took the helm of the nation opened in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun.
Kim was named "first secretary" of the ruling Workers' Party on April 11, 2012, and the first chairman of the National Defense Commission two days later, following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in Dec. 2011.
The exhibition features photo and video materials of the leader's activities during his rule, including that of Kim giving a speech at an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of the ruling party last year, the paper said.
The North is also preparing to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15 and the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25.
In time for the landmark anniversaries, observers say, the North is likely to stage a large-scale military parade and carry out additional weapons testing.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 400,000 for 4th day amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting Monday
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media