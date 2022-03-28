(LEAD) S. Korean rookie An Narin comes up shy of maiden LPGA win
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean rookie An Narin will have to wait for at least another tournament for her maiden LPGA title, after just missing the playoff in her third start of the season.
An finished the JTBC Classic in third place at 15-under 273 at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, on Sunday (local time). She ended up one shot out of the playoff between Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand.
An, a former Korean tour player, won the LPGA qualifying tournament in December to earn her card for the U.S. competition. The 26-year-old had tied for 34th at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January and then 37th at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February, breaking 70 just once in the process.
At the JTBC Classic, though, An scored in the 60s in all four rounds, including a closing 68 on Sunday that featured five birdies against one bogey.
That one bogey proved to be the difference, though, coming as it did at the par-five 17th, where An three-putted for her only blemish of the final round.
An started the final round alone in second place, three shots behind Madsen at 11-under.
An made three birdies on the front nine to move to 14-under but remained two strokes back of Madsen for the lead at the turn.
An then birdied the par-four 10th to close the gap to one.
Playing in four groups ahead, Thitikul made some noise on the back nine, reeling off five birdies to enter the clubhouse tied with Madsen for the lead at 16-under.
An caught the two players with an easy birdie at the short par-four 16th, and Madsen missed a short birdie attempt on the same green to settle for par and create a three-way tie for first place.
With Thitikul watching, Madsen pulled her tee shot left of the cart path at the par-five 17th but managed to get within birdie range after getting a lucky bounce with her third shot. Madsen drained that putt to reclaim her lead at 17-under.
An, hitting from a more advantageous position, put her third shot well past the hole. Her part attempt lipped out, and the fatal bogey and the two-shot swing dealt a serious blow to the South Korea's title hope.
From just off the 18th green, An's birdie putt that would have sent her into the playoff fell just short of the cup.
An said her putting worked really well on the front nine but she wasn't able to keep it going down the stretch.
"I was focusing on my play at the 17th hole but didn't have the result I wanted," An said of her bogey on the penultimate hole. "I hit the first putt pretty strong and it went farther than I thought. That led to an awkward length for the second putt and hit a bogey."
Up next is the first major tournament of the season, the Chevron Championship, at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, starting Thursday. It will be An's second career major appearance, after the 2020 U.S. Women's Open.
"I think I played well overall (this week), but there were some parts that were a bit disappointing," An said. "With a major tournament next week, I want to focus on my game even more."
Thitikul beat Madsen on the second playoff hole with a bogey for her first LPGA title. Madsen, who was going for her second consecutive win, found water with her second shot en route to a double bogey.
