Over 130,000 migrant workers to get stay extension in S. Korea: gov't
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The government has decided to grant stay extensions to over 130,000 migrant workers in the country to relieve labor shortage at farms and small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.
Of some 132,000 workers whose stay permits end between April 13 and Dec. 31, those who receive stay extensions for the first time will be able to stay in South Korea for another year, according to the labor and justice ministries.
A 50-day extension will be given to those whose permit expires between April 13 and June 30 after previously extending their stay here for a year.
Foreign workers will get an automatic extension of their stay, but employers must apply for an extension of employment online or through local employment centers.
