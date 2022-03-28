Prosecutors raid Samsung Electronics on suspected unfair biz practice
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday raided Samsung Electronics Co. and a Samsung food service subsidiary over suspicions of unfair business practice involving in-house cafeteria services, officials said.
Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office searched the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Suwon and Samsung Welstory in Bundang, both south of Seoul, for materials related with business deals on meal services for employees.
Monday's raids came after the national antitrust regulator slapped a combined fine of 234.9 billion won (U$191.6 million) on five key Samsung affiliates, including Samsung Electronics Co. and Samsung Display Co., in June last year for giving unfair business favors to Welstory by illegitimately channeling their in-house cafeteria service deals into the company.
The state agency has since filed complaints with the prosecution against Samsung Electronics and its former executive Choi Gee-sung for a formal investigation.
