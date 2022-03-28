S. Korea, U.S. weighing options over possible N. Korean nuclear test: official
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are contemplating measures to take in case North Korea conducts another nuclear test, a Seoul official said Monday, amid signs of the reclusive regime working to restore its purportedly demolished Punggye-ri test site.
The North appears to be working on creating a "shortcut" to a tunnel at the Punggye-ri site in what could be preparations for a seventh underground nuclear experiment, according to government sources here.
"Our position is that we will respond while leaving all possibilities open," a defense ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "Deterrence capabilities are of the utmost importance, and from this perspective, (the allies) are considering which option would be most effective."
After North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, South Korea's armed forces carried out their joint missile exercise. The South's Air Force also conducted a rare elephant walk training involving dozens of its F-35As in a show of airpower.
In the event of a new atomic test by the North, the allies are expected to conduct unilateral or combined military drills in a display of their military might, observers said.
Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported that leader Kim Jong-un stressed his country will further develop a "powerful strike means" -- an indication that the regime will continue its weapons tests.
Concerns have lingered that the North could stage a major show of force in time for the 110th birth anniversary of leader Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
