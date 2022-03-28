S. Korea's ministry urges N. Korea to stop nuclear activities
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on North Korea in close consultation with the United States amid recent signs of the secretive nation repairing its nuclear testing site, the unification ministry said Monday.
The ministry urged Pyongyang to immediately cease all relevant activities and return to the negotiating table.
Informed sources here said earlier the North seems to be seeking to make a "shortcut" to a tunnel at its once-defunct nuclear testing site in Punggye-ri.
The move is seen as aimed at making speedy preparations for a seventh underground nuclear experiment.
Speaking at a press briefing, Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, pointed out that North Korea's next move is unpredictable.
"But our government is taking thorough measures to prepare for all possibilities in close consultation with the United States," she added.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media