Defending KBO champions Wiz lose slugger Kang Baek-ho for 1 month to toe injury

Kang's absence will leave a huge hole in the heart of the Wiz's lineup. The 22-year-old is coming off the best season of his career in 2021, when he batted .347/.450/.521 with 16 home runs and 102 RBIs. Kang flirted with the elusive .400 average before finishing third in the batting race. He also ranked second in the KBO with 179 hits and 102 RBIs, third with 40 doubles and 103 walks. Kang finished third in the regular season MVP voting. The 2022 season will be Kang's fifth.