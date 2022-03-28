KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK Discovery 39,950 UP 150
LS 51,800 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES122500 UP5000
GC Corp 197,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 47,400 UP 400
DongwonInd 232,500 UP 11,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 533,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 160,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,450 UP 60
SKC 144,500 DN 500
GS Retail 28,050 DN 200
Ottogi 449,500 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 6,310 UP 60
HtlShilla 79,200 DN 300
Hanmi Science 44,250 DN 850
KCC 336,000 0
SKBP 90,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 43,150 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 174,500 UP 500
Daewoong 31,200 DN 250
BukwangPharm 12,600 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 89,400 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 17,300 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,415 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,800 UP 500
CJ 84,500 UP 900
LX INT 34,250 UP 450
ORION Holdings 13,850 UP 50
Daesang 22,700 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,630 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,270 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 98,300 DN 400
KAL 29,750 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,150 DN 80
TaekwangInd 1,050,000 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 74,600 UP 400
SSANGYONGCNE 8,180 UP 70
POSCO CHEMICAL 117,000 DN 500
SK hynix 118,000 0
Youngpoong 690,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media