Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 28, 2022

HyundaiEng&Const 48,050 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 0
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,800 UP 150
Kogas 41,100 DN 300
Hanwha 31,400 UP 250
DB HiTek 76,600 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 UP 150
KIA CORP. 71,400 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,300 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 37,100 0
DL 59,800 UP 1,200
Yuhan 59,100 UP 200
SLCORP 23,400 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 107,500 0
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 294,500 DN 500
SGBC 65,100 DN 400
BoryungPharm 13,150 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,050 DN 700
Hyosung 86,100 UP 1,100
LOTTE 32,450 UP 400
GCH Corp 23,900 DN 300
LotteChilsung 171,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 DN 60
POSCO Holdings 299,500 0
DB INSURANCE 69,800 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 69,700 DN 100
NHIS 11,450 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 163,500 0
Hanssem 84,700 UP 400
KSOE 90,700 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,100 0
MS IND 22,700 DN 250
OCI 105,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 45,250 DN 1,650
KorZinc 589,000 DN 3,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!