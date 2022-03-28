KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 48,050 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 0
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,800 UP 150
Kogas 41,100 DN 300
Hanwha 31,400 UP 250
DB HiTek 76,600 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 UP 150
KIA CORP. 71,400 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,300 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 37,100 0
DL 59,800 UP 1,200
Yuhan 59,100 UP 200
SLCORP 23,400 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 107,500 0
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 294,500 DN 500
SGBC 65,100 DN 400
BoryungPharm 13,150 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,050 DN 700
Hyosung 86,100 UP 1,100
LOTTE 32,450 UP 400
GCH Corp 23,900 DN 300
LotteChilsung 171,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 DN 60
POSCO Holdings 299,500 0
DB INSURANCE 69,800 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 69,700 DN 100
NHIS 11,450 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 163,500 0
Hanssem 84,700 UP 400
KSOE 90,700 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,100 0
MS IND 22,700 DN 250
OCI 105,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 45,250 DN 1,650
KorZinc 589,000 DN 3,000
(MORE)
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media