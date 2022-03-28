KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 79,000 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 58,300 UP 1,000
S-Oil 97,900 UP 5,700
LG Innotek 391,000 DN 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 UP 1,000
HMM 29,650 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 61,100 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 156,000 0
SamsungSecu 41,650 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 11,200 UP 50
SKTelecom 58,000 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 45,650 UP 400
HyundaiElev 38,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,050 UP 1,650
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 UP 20
Mobis 211,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,500 0
S-1 69,900 UP 1,600
ZINUS 72,500 UP 800
Hanchem 233,000 DN 2,000
DWS 58,700 UP 3,700
KEPCO 23,200 UP 150
Handsome 35,450 UP 650
Asiana Airlines 21,100 UP 150
Hanon Systems 11,800 DN 50
SK 240,500 UP 500
COWAY 67,700 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,700 UP 700
ShinpoongPharm 39,250 DN 2,550
IBK 10,900 0
DONGSUH 27,000 DN 100
SamsungEng 27,750 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,810 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 0
CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 100
KT 35,850 UP 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153500 UP4000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media