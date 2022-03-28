Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 March 28, 2022

LOTTE TOUR 17,800 0
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,000 UP 1,400
KT&G 80,800 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 100
KIH 76,000 DN 300
DHICO 21,900 DN 250
Doosanfc 41,950 UP 1,500
LG Display 20,450 DN 100
Kangwonland 27,500 UP 150
NAVER 331,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 105,000 0
NCsoft 457,000 DN 6,500
KIWOOM 97,100 DN 200
DSME 25,900 UP 100
HDSINFRA 6,700 DN 20
DWEC 7,080 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 UP 9,000
KEPCO KPS 43,100 UP 900
LGH&H 835,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 523,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 85,800 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 500
Celltrion 168,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 22,550 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 DN 2,500
GS 43,050 UP 2,250
CJ CGV 27,400 UP 450
LIG Nex1 78,800 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 31,300 UP 100
FOOSUNG 20,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 UP 1,500
SK Innovation 210,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,250 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,160 UP 140
Youngone Corp 48,300 UP 800
