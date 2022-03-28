LOTTE TOUR 17,800 0

LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,000 UP 1,400

KT&G 80,800 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 100

KIH 76,000 DN 300

DHICO 21,900 DN 250

Doosanfc 41,950 UP 1,500

LG Display 20,450 DN 100

Kangwonland 27,500 UP 150

NAVER 331,500 DN 1,500

Kakao 105,000 0

NCsoft 457,000 DN 6,500

KIWOOM 97,100 DN 200

DSME 25,900 UP 100

HDSINFRA 6,700 DN 20

DWEC 7,080 UP 10

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 376,500 UP 9,000

KEPCO KPS 43,100 UP 900

LGH&H 835,000 DN 32,000

LGCHEM 523,000 DN 3,000

KEPCO E&C 85,800 DN 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 500

Celltrion 168,000 UP 2,500

Huchems 22,550 DN 50

AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 DN 2,500

GS 43,050 UP 2,250

CJ CGV 27,400 UP 450

LIG Nex1 78,800 UP 2,200

Fila Holdings 31,300 UP 100

FOOSUNG 20,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 UP 1,500

SK Innovation 210,000 UP 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,250 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,160 UP 140

Youngone Corp 48,300 UP 800

(MORE)