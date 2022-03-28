KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,800 0
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,000 UP 1,400
KT&G 80,800 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 100
KIH 76,000 DN 300
DHICO 21,900 DN 250
Doosanfc 41,950 UP 1,500
LG Display 20,450 DN 100
Kangwonland 27,500 UP 150
NAVER 331,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 105,000 0
NCsoft 457,000 DN 6,500
KIWOOM 97,100 DN 200
DSME 25,900 UP 100
HDSINFRA 6,700 DN 20
DWEC 7,080 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 UP 9,000
KEPCO KPS 43,100 UP 900
LGH&H 835,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 523,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 85,800 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 500
Celltrion 168,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 22,550 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 DN 2,500
GS 43,050 UP 2,250
CJ CGV 27,400 UP 450
LIG Nex1 78,800 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 31,300 UP 100
FOOSUNG 20,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 UP 1,500
SK Innovation 210,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,250 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,160 UP 140
Youngone Corp 48,300 UP 800
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
