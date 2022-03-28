KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 63,100 UP 500
GKL 14,550 DN 50
KOLON IND 58,900 DN 300
HanmiPharm 279,500 0
Meritz Financial 37,150 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,960 UP 110
emart 139,000 0
COSMAX 79,800 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 61,200 UP 300
Hansae 26,850 UP 1,300
PIAM 46,100 UP 1,650
HANJINKAL 59,400 DN 4,600
DoubleUGames 51,800 UP 300
POONGSAN 33,700 UP 50
CUCKOO 17,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,000 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,550 UP 300
Netmarble 110,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 271,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54100 UP300
ORION 85,100 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 UP 50
BGF Retail 176,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 128,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 16,200 DN 900
HYOSUNG TNC 441,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 473,000 DN 10,000
SKBS 150,000 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,250 UP 150
MANDO 45,550 UP 650
KakaoBank 50,000 DN 1,000
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 2,500
DL E&C 135,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 140,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 56,700 UP 1,600
HYBE 296,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 122,500 DN 5,000
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his country will further develop offensive means: media