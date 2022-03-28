Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 March 28, 2022

CSWIND 63,100 UP 500
GKL 14,550 DN 50
KOLON IND 58,900 DN 300
HanmiPharm 279,500 0
Meritz Financial 37,150 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,960 UP 110
emart 139,000 0
COSMAX 79,800 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 61,200 UP 300
Hansae 26,850 UP 1,300
PIAM 46,100 UP 1,650
HANJINKAL 59,400 DN 4,600
DoubleUGames 51,800 UP 300
POONGSAN 33,700 UP 50
CUCKOO 17,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,000 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,550 UP 300
Netmarble 110,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 271,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54100 UP300
ORION 85,100 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 UP 50
BGF Retail 176,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 128,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 16,200 DN 900
HYOSUNG TNC 441,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 473,000 DN 10,000
SKBS 150,000 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,250 UP 150
MANDO 45,550 UP 650
KakaoBank 50,000 DN 1,000
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 2,500
DL E&C 135,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 140,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 56,700 UP 1,600
HYBE 296,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 122,500 DN 5,000
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!