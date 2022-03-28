E-grocery giant Market Kurly files for preliminary listing assessment
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Kurly Corp., the operator of South Korean e-grocery platform Market Kurly, on Monday submitted an application for a preliminary assessment to go public on the main bourse, the main bourse operator said.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) stated in a public disclosure that Kurly tapped NH Investment & Securities Co., Korea Investment & Securities Co. and the Korean operation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as managers of its initial public offering (IPO).
Launched in December 2014, Kurly mainly operates an internet-based shopping and delivery platform for fresh foods.
As of Monday, foreign investment funds Sequoia Capital China Growth Ⅳ and Ⅴ Holdco H Ltd. held a combined 12 percent stake in Kurly.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
