E-grocery giant Market Kurly files for preliminary listing assessment

All News 17:18 March 28, 2022

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Kurly Corp., the operator of South Korean e-grocery platform Market Kurly, on Monday submitted an application for a preliminary assessment to go public on the main bourse, the main bourse operator said.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) stated in a public disclosure that Kurly tapped NH Investment & Securities Co., Korea Investment & Securities Co. and the Korean operation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as managers of its initial public offering (IPO).

Launched in December 2014, Kurly mainly operates an internet-based shopping and delivery platform for fresh foods.

As of Monday, foreign investment funds Sequoia Capital China Growth Ⅳ and Ⅴ Holdco H Ltd. held a combined 12 percent stake in Kurly.

The corporate logo of Market Kurly (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

