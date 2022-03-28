S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's ICBM test
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed Monday on the need for a firm response to North Korea's long-range missile testing last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, was having phone consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively.
They noted the North conducted the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in violation of a number of U.N. Security Council resolutions against Pyongyang.
Thus, they agreed, the international community needs to take firm action to deal with the problem, according to the ministry.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes