Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
SEOUL -- South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung signed the name of Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor winning an Oscar, in this year's Academy Awards.
In the televised ceremony of the 94th edition on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn, as last year's best supporting actress, took the stage to present the prize of Actor in a Supporting Role, for which five nominees -- Kotsur of "CODA," Ciaran Hinds of "Belfast," J.K. Simmons of "Being the Ricardos," and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee of "The Power of the Dog" -- were competing.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. weighing options over possible N. Korean nuclear test: official
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are contemplating measures to take in case North Korea conducts another nuclear test, a Seoul official said Monday, amid signs of the reclusive regime working to restore its purportedly demolished Punggye-ri test site.
The North appears to be working on creating a "shortcut" to a tunnel at the Punggye-ri site in what could be preparations for a seventh underground nuclear experiment, according to government sources here.
-----------------
S. Korea's ministry urges N. Korea to stop nuclear activities
SEOUL -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on North Korea in close consultation with the United States amid recent signs of the secretive nation repairing its nuclear testing site, the unification ministry said Monday.
The ministry urged Pyongyang to immediately cease all relevant activities and return to the negotiating table.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't seeks HDC Hyundai's license cancellation over deadly Gwangju building collapse
GWANGJU/SEOUL -- The government on Monday sought the cancellation of HDC Hyundai Development Co.'s business registration in what could be the heaviest punishment against the builder over a deadly partial collapse of a high-rise building.
Outer wall structures of the 39-story apartment building under construction in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled on Jan. 11, leaving six workers dead and another injured.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert for N. Korea's additional provocations
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry expressed concerns Monday about the possibility of an accidental clash with North Korea along their border, as Pyongyang is ratcheting up tensions with a series of major missile tests.
In a report to the National Assembly committee on foreign affairs and unification, the ministry said it will stay alert to prevent the occurrence of "accidental clashes" in the inter-Korean border areas, including around the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.
-----------------
S. Korean volunteers deployed to front-line units in Ukraine: official
SEOUL -- Some volunteer soldiers from South Korea were deployed in Ukrainian front-line units fighting against Russia, an official from Ukraine's military has said.
Damien Magrou, a spokesperson for the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, confirmed the activities of South Koreans during a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency.
-----------------
E-grocery giant Market Kurly files for preliminary listing assessment
SEOUL -- Kurly Corp., the operator of South Korean e-grocery platform Market Kurly, on Monday submitted an application for a preliminary assessment to go public on the main bourse, the main bourse operator said.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) stated in a public disclosure that Kurly tapped NH Investment & Securities Co., Korea Investment & Securities Co. and the Korean operation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as managers of its initial public offering (IPO).
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes