Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Guam route in May
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Air Seoul Inc., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will resume flights on the Incheon-Guam route to preemptively respond to pent-up travel demand despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Seoul will offer two flights a week on the Guam route from May 14, while planning to open the Incheon-Saipan route on March 30, the company said in a statement.
Two flights a week will be available on the Saipan route from March 30, it said.
With six A321-200 chartered planes, the carrier currently serves flights on the domestic routes to Jeju Island and international route to Yantai.
Air Seoul is a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
(LEAD) N.K. weekend artillery firing did not breach inter-Korean accord: defense minister
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
-
N. Korea carrying out construction at Punggye-ri nuclear test site: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes