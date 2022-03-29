Go to Contents Go to Navigation

March 29, 2022

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon promises to cooperate on budget for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon stresses wish to relocate presidential office; Moon promises cooperation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon stresses wish to relocate presidential office; Moon promises cooperation on budget (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Segye Times)
-- Yoon stresses wish to relocate presidential office; Moon promises cooperation on budget (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon promises budget cooperation for Yongsan relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon says Cheong Wa Dae era ends (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to push for end to Cheong Wa Dae era (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon promises cooperation for Yongsan relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation to Yongsan (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stealth omicron dominates as cases start falling off (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- After many twists and turns, Moon, Yoon meet at last (Korea Herald)
-- Moon backs relocation of Cheong Wa Dae (Korea Times)
