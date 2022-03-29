Korean-language dailies

-- Moon promises to cooperate on budget for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon stresses wish to relocate presidential office; Moon promises cooperation (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon stresses wish to relocate presidential office; Moon promises cooperation on budget (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Segye Times)

-- Yoon stresses wish to relocate presidential office; Moon promises cooperation on budget (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon promises budget cooperation for Yongsan relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon says Cheong Wa Dae era ends (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation; Yoon vows to push for end to Cheong Wa Dae era (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon promises cooperation for Yongsan relocation; Yoon vows to continue Moon's good policies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon promises cooperation for presidential office relocation to Yongsan (Korea Economic Daily)

