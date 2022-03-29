Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 29, 2022

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/03 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0

Busan 17/07 Sunny 0

