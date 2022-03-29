Yoon to visit trade organization
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will soon visit a trade organization to encourage young entrepreneurs and listen to opinions of small- and mid-sized exporters, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Yoon will hold a meeting with young entrepreneurs during his planned visit to the Korea International Trade Association, one of the nation's biggest economic organizations, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye told reporters.
During the meeting, Yoon is expected to show his willingness to create jobs for young people and provide support for small- and mid-sized firms, Kim said.
Kim did not provide an exact date for Yoon's visit to the association, but the visit is believed to take place this week.
Yoon has vowed to ease regulations hindering businesses, saying economic growth should be led not by the government but by companies.
