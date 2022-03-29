Retail sales up 4.7 pct in Feb. on online consumption growth amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea rose 4.7 percent in February from a year earlier on the back of growing online consumption amid the worst COVID-19 wave, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
The combined sales of 25 major offline and online retailers reached 12.19 trillion won (US$9.99 billion) last month, up from 11.6 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The increased retail sales are mainly attributable to the growth in online consumption as the country experienced the worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the country.
Sales from online platforms spiked 14.2 percent in February from a year earlier, while offline stores saw their sales fall 3.8 percent on-year, according to the data.
Online platforms accounted for 51.3 percent of the total sales last month, up from 47.1 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
Among offline retailers, department stores saw their sales advance 9.3 percent on rising demand for luxury goods.
Sales of convenience stores also increased 7.4 percent on the back of strong demand for smaller packages of food and new items.
But sales of discount chain stores, such as E-mart and Lotte Mart, tumbled 24.0 percent, and smaller supermarkets saw their sales decrease 8.4 percent on-year, according to the ministry.
On online platforms, sales of the service sector jumped 26.8 percent, mainly on the back of the popularity of food delivery services, followed by consumer electronics and cultural goods rising 15.7 percent, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
S. Korea, U.S. weighing options over possible N. Korean nuclear test: official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean volunteers deployed to front-line units in Ukraine: official
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 as peak of worst wave passes