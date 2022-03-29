Today in Korean history
March 30
1990 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Romania. Korean Air also launches flights to Moscow, and Russia's Aeroflot Airlines opens a route to Seoul.
1991 -- The South Korean government establishes the Korea International Cooperation Agency, a volunteer network providing aid and technical cooperation to developing countries.
2004 -- South Korea holds a ceremony to mark the launch of a KTX bullet train service after 12 years of construction work. The high-speed trains sharply cut the travel time between Seoul and the southern port city of Busan from 4 1/2 hours to two hours and 40 minutes.
-- South Korean-born German scholar Song Doo-yul is sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of violating the National Security Law. The heavy sentence for the sociology professor at Germany's Muenster University came just several months after Song returned to Seoul at the invitation of a civic organization after 35 years of self-imposed exile in Germany.
He led a vigorous campaign there against successive South Korean military governments in the 1970s and 1980s. South Korea's intelligence agency suspected that he voluntarily worked for North Korea, claiming he served as a secret member of the North Korean ruling party's key decision-making body.
A higher court, however, overturned the sentence and released him in July, saying there was no evidence that Song was a member of the Workers' Party's politburo.
2015 -- South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd., is picked as the preferred bidder for the country's indigenous fighter jet development program. Codenamed KF-X, the 8.67 trillion-won project calls for South Korea to develop fighter jets of the F-16 class to replace its aging fleet of F-4s and F-5s.
2020 -- The South Korean government decides to grant "emergency disaster relief money" in its first stimulus program to help households cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(END)
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
Mired in relegation zone, K League champions Jeonbuk acquire LAFC defender Kim Moon-hwan
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader says his country will prepare for long-term confrontation with U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea holds rare training involving F-35A fighters after N.K. ICBM launch
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(LEAD) Moon names IMF official as BOK chief amid tensions with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Seoul, Washington react sternly to provocative North Korean ICBM firing
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 350,000 amid 'stealth omicron' woes
-
(LEAD) S. Korean volunteers deployed to front-line units in Ukraine: official
-
S. Korea, U.S. weighing options over possible N. Korean nuclear test: official