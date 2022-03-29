Yoon's transition team dismisses working-level member over alleged security breach
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- A working-level member of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee has been dismissed for allegedly violating security regulations, the committee said Tuesday.
The member, identified as lawyer Cho Sang-gyu who belonged to the subcommittee for science, technology and education, posted on Facebook a selfie taken in front of the signboard of the committee building in central Seoul with one of Yoon's security vehicles in the background.
He uploaded the photo without covering the license plate of the security vehicle. Yoon receives security equivalent to the incumbent president from the Presidential Security Service, and relevant vehicle numbers are subject to security rules.
Cho wrote in the same post, "The car in the photo is the same as mine, except that it is bulletproof and has a machine gun."
Cho became the first member dismissed by the presidential transition committee. He is one of 73 working-level members of the 184-member transition committee, which also comprises 24 primary members and 76 expert members.
Meanwhile, the transition committee said it is considering taking disciplinary action against an expert member of the science and technology subcommittee, identified only as a university professor surnamed Park, over allegations of embezzlement of research funds prior to joining the committee.
