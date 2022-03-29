Yoon's U.S. delegation to have 7 members, including ex-vice FM
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation to the United States will be made up of seven people, including former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong, his office said Tuesday.
The delegation, headed by Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party, is expected to depart for Washington next month to hold policy consultations with U.S. government and congressional officials and experts on the bilateral alliance and security issues.
Earlier, Yoon's office said Park will lead the team.
On Tuesday, it announced the other delegates, including Chung Jae-ho, a professor of political science and international relations at Seoul National University (SNU); Park Cheol-hee, a professor of SNU Graduate School of International Studies; Pyo Se-woo, former defense attache at the South Korean Embassy in Washington; Yeon Won-ho, a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy; and Kang In-sun, the president-elect's spokesperson for foreign press.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
