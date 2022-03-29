Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SHINee's Onew to drop new EP 'Dice' next month

All News 11:43 March 29, 2022

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Onew, the leader and lead vocalist of K-pop boy group SHINee, will return with his second individual EP album next month, his agency said Tuesday.

The EP, titled "Dice," will hit various online music services on April 11, SM Entertainment said.

It marks the first release from the artist following his first individual EP "Voice" in 2018.

The upcoming album consists of six tracks, including the title track "Dice."

The singer, whose original Korean name is Lee Jin-ki, debuted as a member of the popular quintet in 2008. He has also been working as an actor and an individual artist not only as a group member, appearing on the 2016 smash-hit Korean drama "Descendants of the Sun" and various stage musicals.

This image released by SM Entertainment is a teaser for "Dice," the second EP from SHINee's Onew, set to be out on April 11. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

